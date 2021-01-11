Ozarks at Large for Monday, January 11, 2021

On today's show, we speak with local bar owners about a lawsuit filed against state officials after the governor extended an 11 p.m. curfew on establishments that have on-premise alcohol permits. Plus, the 93rd General Assembly convenes today in Little Rock, so we take a look at COVID-19 protective measures being taken at the Arkansas Capitol and the bills that have already been filed by lawmakers. And, we hear about this weekend's Saturday Series at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, which will focus on an Ozark folk artist.