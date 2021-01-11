Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Monday, January 11, 2021

On today's show, we speak with local bar owners about a lawsuit filed against state officials after the governor extended an 11 p.m. curfew on establishments that have on-premise alcohol permits. Plus, the 93rd General Assembly convenes today in Little Rock, so we take a look at COVID-19 protective measures being taken at the Arkansas Capitol and the bills that have already been filed by lawmakers. And, we hear about this weekend's Saturday Series at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, which will focus on an Ozark folk artist.

Arkansas Bar Owners Sue State Officials Following Extension of Curfew

The owners of more than 20 bars in Arkansas, including several in Fayetteville, have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s 11 p.m. curfew, which Governor Asa Hutchinson enacted back in November at the recommendation of the Winter COVID-19 Task Force. The original order was supposed to expire on Jan. 3, but late last month, the governor extended it an additional four weeks. Bar owners say they're being unfairly targeted without any supporting data from the Health Department.

Arkansas Legislature Practices COVID-19 Protective Procedures

The 93rd Arkansas General Assembly convenes today with lawmakers, staff, lobbyists and the public required to observe strict COVID-19 protective procedures. Incoming Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, walks us through the new pandemic rules.

AP Reporter Previews Arkansas Legislative Session

The Regular Session of the 93rd General Assembly convenes today. Lawmakers have already filed bills on topics ranging from abortion to hate crimes. Sarah Kellogg, with our content partner KUAR, speaks with AP reporter Andrew Demillo to learn what we can expect from the 2021 session.

State Reporters Scrutinize Arkansas Legislative Session, Convening Today

Two top Arkansas lawmakers and Governor Asa Hutchinson fielded questions from reporters about the 2021 legislative session at a two-hour virtual round table hosted Friday by the Arkansas Press Association and Associated Press. Questions revolved around proposed bills, pandemic procedures, as well as the recent attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol. 

Shiloh Museum Event Highlights Ozark Folk Artist

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is hosting its monthly Shiloh Saturday Series event this weekend. Saturday's virtual program will focus on Essie Ward, a folk artist often referred to as “Grandma Moses of the Ozarks.”