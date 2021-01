On today's show, we take a look at how area nonprofits are continuing the process of bolstering their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Plus, we head into the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual history to look back at a partial history of Arkansas's state parks. And, while 2020 was far from ideal, Robert Ginsburg of KUAF's Shades of Jazz tells us about why it was still a fine year for jazz.