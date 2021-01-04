Ozarks at Large for Monday, January 4, 2021

On the first episode of Ozarks at Large of the new year, we get reaction from Arkansas's Marshallese community as COFA migrants across the U.S. are once again eligible for Medicaid, a measure that was included in the latest COVID-19 relief package. Plus, we speak with Muscogee artist Johnnie Diacon about a mural he's been commissioned to create for the Museum of Native American Art. And, Randy Dixon with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History is back with archives focused on food.