Ozarks at Large for Monday, July 27, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest information from the governor's coronavirus response briefing following a weekend that included the Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith. Plus, we hear from a local lawmaker who is urging her colleagues to meet and approve a funding request for a COVID-19 response plan focused on the Latinx and Marshallese communities across Arkansas. And, we have details from a recent report that found thousands more Arkansans have become food insecure during the pandemic and state policies are making it harder for those families to seek assistance.