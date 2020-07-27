Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Monday, July 27, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest information from the governor's coronavirus response briefing following a weekend that included the Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith. Plus, we hear from a local lawmaker who is urging her colleagues to meet and approve a funding request for a COVID-19 response plan focused on the Latinx and Marshallese communities across Arkansas. And, we have details from a recent report that found thousands more Arkansans have become food insecure during the pandemic and state policies are making it harder for those families to seek assistance.

Legislators Urged to Approve COVID-19 Response Funding for Latinx, Marshallese Communities

The governor, lawmakers and community leaders are urging the Arkansas Legislative Council to meet and approve nearly $7 million in funding for a COVID-19 response plan specifically targeting the state's Latinx and Marshallese communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the outbreak. The plan includes testing, contact tracing and enhanced case management.

Report Finds State Policies Make It Harder to Help Food Insecure Arkansans

According to a new report from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, more than 150,000 Arkansans are estimated to be newly food insecure since the COVID-19 pandemic began and state policies are making it more difficult for families to access nutritional support from programs like SNAP during the crisis.

New Crisis Program Assists Low-Income Arkansans With Utility Bills

Applications open today for a new, supplemental crisis program that will assist low-income Arkansans with their utility bills. Households can apply by contacting their local Community Action Agency.

The Legacy of Jimmy Driftwood

Jimmy Driftwood is one of the towering figures in Arkansas folk music. We trace his life and career with help from archives at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Oral and Visual History.