Ozarks at Large for Monday, March 15, 2021

On today's show, we learn about the status of a bill that would allow DACA recipients to become licensed teachers in Arkansas. Plus, we find out how Canopy NWA is preparing to help resettle more refugees in the area as the Biden Administration plans to reopen America to more people seeking asylum from war-torn nations, as well as those fleeing political and religious persecution. And, we head to the University of Arkansas where students held a march this weekend to call on leadership to remove the Fulbright and Brough names from campus.