Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Monday, March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

On today's show, we learn about the status of a bill that would allow DACA recipients to become licensed teachers in Arkansas. Plus, we find out how Canopy NWA is preparing to help resettle more refugees in the area as the Biden Administration plans to reopen America to more people seeking asylum from war-torn nations, as well as those fleeing political and religious persecution. And, we head to the University of Arkansas where students held a march this weekend to call on leadership to remove the Fulbright and Brough names from campus.

House Committee Approves Bill Allowing DACA Recipients To Earn Teaching Licenses

By 14 minutes ago
Courtesy / Arkansas House

Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, recipients are given legal work authorization; however, students pursuing a teaching career cannot gain licensure in Arkansas even though they take the same courses and undergo the same training as their classmates. House Bill 1594, sponsored by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, aims to change that.

Under Biden Administration, Canopy NWA Prepares To Resettle More Refugees

By 26 minutes ago
Courtesy / Canopy NWA

The Biden Administration plans to reopen America to more international refugees seeking asylum from war-torn nations, as well as those fleeing political and religious persecution. That's after the Trump Administration vastly reduced their numbers. Joanna Krause, executive director of Fayetteville-based refugee resettlement agency Canopy NWA, says she and her staff have begun to prepare for more arrivals. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. 

Students Renew Call for U of A To Remove Fulbright, Brough Names From Campus

By 31 minutes ago
Z. Sitek / KUAF

University of Arkansas students are once again calling on school leadership to remove the names and images of Arkansas U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright and former Gov. Charles Hillman Brough from campus. The Black Student Caucus and other student organizers held an anti-racism march this weekend to bring attention to what they say is inaction from university administration.

The Voices of Arkansas's First Ladies

By 43 minutes ago
Courtesy / Library of Congress

Being the spouse of an elected official means having a very public role that had the demands of a job, but without pay. This week's archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History include voices of past Arkansas First Ladies.

Antioch Seeks Green Food and Cash To Help the Hungry on St. Patrick's Day

By & 49 minutes ago
Courtesy / Antioch for Youth and Family

The nonprofit Antioch for Youth and Family in Fort Smith is requesting donations for their St. Patrick’s Day “Bring the Green” food drive. Antioch founder Charolette Tidwell says it's a great opportunity for families, church groups, clubs, organizations and businesses to help the hungry by donating fresh produce, packaged foods with green on the label, or green cash.