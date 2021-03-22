Ozarks at Large for Monday, March 22, 2021

On today's show, we get a breakdown of the programs that will be available to businesses, families and individuals following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which is the third federal stimulus package of the pandemic. Plus, we learn about a bill that would reduce voting hours on Saturdays and close voting centers and polling places in Arkansas on Mondays before Election Day. And, we have part two of our conversation with Randy Dixon of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History about what it's like to be the First Lady of Arkansas.