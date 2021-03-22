Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Monday, March 22, 2021

On today's show, we get a breakdown of the programs that will be available to businesses, families and individuals following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which is the third federal stimulus package of the pandemic. Plus, we learn about a bill that would reduce voting hours on Saturdays and close voting centers and polling places in Arkansas on Mondays before Election Day. And, we have part two of our conversation with Randy Dixon of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History about what it's like to be the First Lady of Arkansas.

American Rescue Plan Provides Grants to Restaurant, Venue Owners

The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month includes programs aimed at specifically helping restaurant and venue owners impacted by the pandemic. Devin Howland, the director of economic vitality for the City of Fayetteville, breaks down the assistance that will be available to businesses, as well as families and individuals in the coming weeks.

Proposed Arkansas Bill Would Eliminate Early Voting Monday Before Election Day

Arkansas state Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, has filed Senate Bill 485, which would reduce voting hours on Saturdays and close voting centers and polling places in Arkansas on Mondays before Election Day. Hammer says his measure will allow county election commissions to better prepare for Election Day, as well as check for any voting irregularities. Arkansas voting rights advocates claim such a law will make it harder to early vote.  

 

A Job and a Privilege, Continued

Being First Lady is a unique position and this week, Randy Dixon, with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, concludes a retrospective of former First Ladies' thoughts about the Governor's Mansion and life in the public eye.