On today's show, we hear about a resolution that supports the enrollment of Arkansas Marshallese in Medicaid, after the entitlement was restored to COFA migrants last year. Plus, we find out the details of a proposed bill in the Arkansas House that would create standards for rental housing and simplify the evictions process. And, we head to the big screen and the archives with Randy Dixon of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.