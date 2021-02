On today's show, we find out how the Walton Family Foundation plans to approach its support for organizations and nonprofits over the next five years. Plus, we hear from the Greenwood Bulldogs football team janitor about what it was like to find out the players and coaches had gotten him a state championship ring. And, we hear from the head of a California-based fintech company that's coming to Bentonville and bringing a hundred new jobs with it.