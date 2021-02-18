Ozarks at Large for Thursday, February 18, 2021

On today's show, we speak with several local small business owners who were some of the 30 people who received a fully-funded Kiva loan after applying through the micro-lending platform with the help of the NWA Kiva Hub. Plus, we hear from Arkansas Sen. Jim Hendren who announced this morning that he is leaving the GOP to become an Independent. And, we head to Huntsville where one family had to open up their kitchen to their calves to keep them warm during this week's snow storms and low temperatures.