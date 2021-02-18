Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Thursday, February 18, 2021

On today's show, we speak with several local small business owners who were some of the 30 people who received a fully-funded Kiva loan after applying through the micro-lending platform with the help of the NWA Kiva Hub. Plus, we hear from Arkansas Sen. Jim Hendren who announced this morning that he is leaving the GOP to become an Independent. And, we head to Huntsville where one family had to open up their kitchen to their calves to keep them warm during this week's snow storms and low temperatures.

Kiva Loans Help Small Business Owners Through Pandemic and Beyond

The Northwest Arkansas Kiva Hub at Startup Junkie in Fayetteville launched in December 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Arkansas. In the last year, the hub has been able to help 30 local small business owners get a fully-funded loan through the Kiva crowdfunding platform. Several of those borrowers are using the capital to get through the pandemic.

Sen. Hendren Leaves GOP to Become Independent, Forms "Common Ground" Group

This morning, Arkansas Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, announced he has decided to switch political parties from Republican to Independent and has formed an organization called Common Ground Arkansas aimed at working in a bipartisan fashion. In a video statement, he said his tipping point were the pro-Trump riots and insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Calves in the Kitchen As Farmers Rush To Protect Cattle From Bitter Cold

Cattle ranchers across the state are working hard to protect their herds from record low temperatures and heavy snowfall. Newborns calves are the most vulnerable to the cold and one Huntsville family is sheltering young cows by moving them into their kitchen.

Planners Propose New Access Route to Northwest Arkansas National Airport

The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration have cleared a final hurdle to construct a new northwest-bound limited access road to Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Benton County.

Lt. Gov. Griffin Discusses Decision To Run for AG Instead of Governor

On today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Roby Brock speaks with Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin about his decision to run for Arkansas attorney general instead of the governorship. Griffin made the announcement earlier this month after Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she'd be joining the race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, which also includes current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

An Expanded Discussion About An Expanding Arkansas Cinema Society

Last week, we aired part of our conversation with the executive director and one of the founders of the Arkansas Cinema Society as the organization was getting ready to present the screening of the film Minari at the 112 Drive-In theater. Today, we have more from our conversation with Kathryn Tucker about the society's expansion beyond Central Arkansas.

Staying Warm With Sound Perimeter

In this week's segment, University of Arkansas Music Professor Lia Uribe brings us several music selections to take us away to warmer climates: Hyatus Kaiyote's “Molasses,” Nina Simone's “Four Women,” and George Gershwin's “Summertime.” All selections are interpreted by students at Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory at Berklee.