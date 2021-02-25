Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Thursday, February 25, 2021

On today's show, we hear about the latest findings in the 2021 Rural Profile of Arkansas Report from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Plus, we speak with attorneys from Legal Aid of Arkansas about the lawsuit the organization filed against the Division of Workforce Services as problems with the state's unemployment benefits system persist. And, we head to the Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre as dancers get ready for their first live performance since the start of the pandemic.

Rural Areas Continue To Lose Businesses and Youth, Latest UAEX Report Shows

For about 30 years, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has produced the Rural Profile of Arkansas. The biennial report aims to provide a greater understanding of the social, demographic and economic conditions in rural and urban regions in the state. According to the 2021 report, the trend of loss of businesses in rural areas and continuing migration of youth and talent to urban areas is continuing.

Legal Aid Sues Division of Workforce Services As Unemployment Benefit Issues Persist

Courtesy / Division of Workforce Services

This week, Legal Aid of Arkansas, a nonprofit that represents low-income Arkansans in civil legal proceedings, filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Commerce and its Division of Workforce Services. According to the organization, DWS has repeatedly refused to turn over records requested through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act that might provide a better understanding of why scores of Arkansans haven't been abele to access unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baptist Health Celebrates 100 Years

Courtesy / Baptist Health

This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes a salute to one of Arkansas' largest health providers, Baptist Health, news from Tyson Foods and more.

NWA Ballet Theatre Returns to Stage With "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

courtesy / NWA Ballet Theatre

The Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre is adapting William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream for its first live performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three shows are scheduled for March 12 and 13 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.  

Sound Perimeter: The Virtuosos

Courtesy / EMGtv

On this week's edition of Sound Perimeter, University of Arkansas Music Professor Lia Uribe introduces us to virtuosos Valentina Lisitsa as she performs Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 on the piano, Santiago Canon Valencia as he performs Niccolo Paganini's Caprice No. 24 on the cello, and Victor Wooten as he performs The Lesson on the bass.