In today's installment of Sound Perimeter, University of Arkansas Music Professor Lia Uribe introduces us to the Sphinx Organization, which is dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. We hear "Strum" by Jessie Montgomery as performed by faculty at the Chamber Center of New York, "Quint dat Fool'nish" by William Grant Still, and "Elegy: In memoriam- Stephen Lawrence" by Phillip Herbert as performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi.