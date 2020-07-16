Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large of Thursday, July 16, 2020

By , , , , & Jul 16, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest from the governor's coronavirus response briefing, which included a statewide executive order mandating face masks. Plus, we speak with an Arkansas Department of Health representative, as well as Marshallese and Latino community leaders, about the findings and recommendations found in a CDC report issued last week after a team visited the area in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in both groups. And, we hear from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about her decision to run for governor in 2022.

Related Content

Health Department, Latino Community Leaders Discuss Next Steps Following CDC Visit

By Jul 16, 2020
Courtesy / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In a two-part report, we examine the findings and recommendations made by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, which spent three weeks in Northwest Arkansas investigating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Latino and Marshallese communities. In part one, we speak with a representative from the Arkansas Department of Health about their next steps and get reaction from Latino community leaders, who worked with the CDC during their visit.

Marshallese Leaders Respond to CDC Assessment of Pandemic Impact in Arkansas

By Jul 16, 2020
J. Froelich / KUAF

 

In part two of our report, we learn more about the CDC team's investigation into why a disproportionate number of Marshallese migrants in Arkansas have been sickened or died from COVID-19. Marshallese physician, Dr. Sheldon Riklon, who helped guide the study, and Republic of the Marshall Islands Secretary of Health and Human Services Jack Neidenthal provide cultural context and reaction to the findings. For the full report from the CDC, click here.

 

Sound Perimeter: The Blue in Music

By Lia Uribe Jul 16, 2020

Lia Uribe explores blue in the latest "Sound Perimeter." She considers Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, Jennifer Higdon's Blue Cathedral and more.

Arkansas's Attorney General Seeks New Job in 2022

By & Jul 16, 2020
Courtesy / Attorney General's Office

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is term-limited in her current job. She tells Roby Brock, with our parter Talk Business and Politics, she's seeking the Governor's Mansion in 2022. That conversation is part of this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.