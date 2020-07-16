Ozarks at Large of Thursday, July 16, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest from the governor's coronavirus response briefing, which included a statewide executive order mandating face masks. Plus, we speak with an Arkansas Department of Health representative, as well as Marshallese and Latino community leaders, about the findings and recommendations found in a CDC report issued last week after a team visited the area in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in both groups. And, we hear from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about her decision to run for governor in 2022.