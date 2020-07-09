Ozarks at Large for Thursday, July 9, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas from the governor's coronavirus response briefing. Plus, we discuss the updated COVID-19 forecasting models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which predict anywhere from 6,000 to 20,000 new coronavirus cases per day by the end of September. And, we visit with the Marshallese Education Initiative as the group gets ready to deliver critically needed food and supplies to Marshallese families under quarantine.