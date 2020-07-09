Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Thursday, July 9, 2020

On today's show, we have the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas from the governor's coronavirus response briefing. Plus, we discuss the updated COVID-19 forecasting models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which predict anywhere from 6,000 to 20,000 new coronavirus cases per day by the end of September. And, we visit with the Marshallese Education Initiative as the group gets ready to deliver critically needed food and supplies to Marshallese families under quarantine.

Updated UAMS Models Project 6,000 to 20,000 New Coronavirus a Day by Fall

Courtesy / UAMS

Updated coronavirus forecasting models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences project between 6,000 and 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day by the end of September based on several behavioral scenarios. The models also predict Arkansas will reach a peak of cases at the end of October with 150,000 active cases.

Arkansas Marshallese Advocates Deliver Aid to Quarantined Pacific Islanders

J. Froelich / KUAF

The Marshallese Educational Initiative, in cooperation with the Republic of the Marshall Islands Consulate in Springdale, are joining forces today to deliver critically needed food and supplies to Marshallese families under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report issued by a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, which recently deployed an investigation in Northwest Arkansas, Pacific Islanders are disproportionately affected by the virus. 

 

U of A Navigates ICE Restrictions Placed on International Students

Courtesy / University of Arkansas

This week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, released new rules stating that international students whose universities opt to go entirely online in the 2020 fall semester must return home or face deportation. U of A Director of International Students and Scholars Michael Freeman says because the university plans to have both in-person and online classes, the new rules should not impact students here. 

Banking Business Challenges During Pandemic Include Coin Shortage

Courtesy / BOK Financial

Today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report includes an interview with Jacob Hudson, the new Arkansas market president for BOK Financial, formerly known as Bank of Arkansas. Hudson discusses the challenges of working in the banking business during a pandemic, one of which is a national shortage of coins.

Sound Perimeter: African American Spirituals Performed by the U of A Inspirational Chorale

By Lia Uribe
Courtesy / University of Arkansas

On today's edition of "Sound Perimeter" with Lia Uribe, we hear a selection of African American spirituals performed by the University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale directed by Dr. Jeff Murdock. Spirituals are a type of religious folksong that is most closely associated with the enslavement of African people in America.