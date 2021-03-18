Ozarks at Large for Thursday, March 18, 2021

On today's show, we speak with a Benton County justice of the peace about his proposal to use part of a federal CARES Act reimbursement to help small businesses. Plus, we hear from advocates, who say Arkansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities were left out of the conversation during COVID-19 vaccine rollout planning. And, the pandemic may have upended last year's NCAA basketball tournament, but March Madness is back and both the men's and women's Razorback basketball teams are in the mix. We talk with from experts and fans.