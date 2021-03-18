Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Thursday, March 18, 2021

By , , , , & & Lia Uribe 5 minutes ago

On today's show, we speak with a Benton County justice of the peace about his proposal to use part of a federal CARES Act reimbursement to help small businesses. Plus, we hear from advocates, who say Arkansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities were left out of the conversation during COVID-19 vaccine rollout planning. And, the pandemic may have upended last year's NCAA basketball tournament, but March Madness is back and both the men's and women's Razorback basketball teams are in the mix. We talk with from experts and fans.

Related Content

Benton County Officials Form Subcommittee To Discuss Funding Small Business Grants

By 17 minutes ago

Members of the Benton County Quorum Court have agreed to form a seven-person subcommittee to discuss using a million dollars of a $3.8 million CARES Act reimbursement to the county to help small businesses. The proposal was made by Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger, R-District 7, who says the county should not be sitting on taxpayer money when small business owners need financial assistance.

Advocates Say Disabled Arkansans Left Out of Vaccine Rollout Planning

By 18 minutes ago
Courtesy / LifeStyles, Inc.

LifeStyles hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for about 160 of its clients and staff yesterday. The governor expanded eligibility to all Arkansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities last week, but advocates say these individuals should have been offered protection much sooner.

U of A Economist Discusses Potential Impacts of American Rescue Plan on Arkansas

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / University of Arkansas

As Americans await their latest stimulus checks from the federal government under President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the economic impact of the legislation with Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas. That interview and other news are included in this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.

Razorbacks Field Hype Ahead of March Madness

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / ESPN

After the pandemic upeneded last year's NCAA basketball tournament, March Madness is back and the men's and women's Razorback basketball teams are experiencing renewed success. We check in with experts and fans on what to expect from the teams in the post-season.  

Sound Perimeter: Some of These Days

By & Lia Uribe 1 hour ago

On this week's Sound Perimeter, we take a listen to some of Lia Uribe's favorite pieces of music. Uribe is a music professor at the University of Arkansas. We listen to Nina Simone's rendition of George Gershwin's "I loves you Porgy," Astor Piazzolla's "Adios Nonino," and Lara Downes' rendition of Florence Price's "Some of These Days."