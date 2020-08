Arkansas’ cases of COVID-19 has increased by 645 according to the latest data by the Arkansas Department of Health, with cumulative cases of the virus now past 50,000. The state is reporting eleven additional deaths, to bring the state’s fatalities from COVID-19 to 555. Hospitalizations dropped by a half-dozen in the most recent 24 hours. The state received more than 5300 test results and the cumulative positivity rate for tests in Arkansas is 8.8 percent.