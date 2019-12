On this special Christmas Eve edition of the program, we hear highlights from our 7th annual Christmas show, which was recorded earlier this month at the Fayetteville Public Library. We learn about the library’s expansion project from Executive Director David Johnson, and Becca Martin-Brown from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reads Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. We’ll also hear musical performances by the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Children’s Choir, John Henry and Dandelion Heart.