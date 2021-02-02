Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

On today's show, we check in with the assistant editors of the Arkansas COVID website for our monthly conversation about what the data shows us about the state's efforts to reign in the coronavirus spread. Plus, we speak with students and a teacher at Fayetteville Virtual Academy to discuss how an intentional virtual school environment differs from the virtual teaching models schools have deployed during the pandemic. And, we speak with an associate professor of landscape architecture at the University of Arkansas about his upcoming seminar that focuses on creating more sustainable cities.

Data Suggests Arkansas Nearing End of Third Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic

January was full of record-breaking days in terms of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. However, those numbers started to decrease by the end of the month, a possible indication the state has turned a corner in its battle against the coronavirus. We take a look back at pandemic trends during January in our monthly conversation with the assistant editors of the Arkansas COVID website.

As Pandemic Necessitates Virtual Learning For Some, Others Have Been Choosing It for Years

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools to in-person learning last year and school districts have offered other ways of learning this year, thousands more Arkansas students and parents have been exposed to virtual schooling, but others have been going about learning this way for years because it better suits their needs. We speak with students and a teacher at Fayetteville Virtual Academy to find out how the program compares to the virtual education some might be experiencing because of the pandemic.

New Seminar Focuses on Sustainable Cities in an Increasingly Urbanized World

Courtesy / Noah Billig

The United Nations estimates that by 2050, more than two-thirds of the world will live in cities, which makes creating more sustainable cities a growing concern. Next fall, the University of Arkansas Honors College will have a seminar titled "Sustainable Cities" led by Noah Billig, an associate professor of landscape architecture in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

With 21 Months To Go, the Race for Governor Is Already Underway

Three candidates are already seeking the GOP nomination for governor in 2022. John Brummett, a political columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the possibility other candidates might enter the race as independents.

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Toast From the Militant Grammarian

We raise a glass to our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, as she tells us about the origins of the names of cocktails.