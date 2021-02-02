Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

On today's show, we check in with the assistant editors of the Arkansas COVID website for our monthly conversation about what the data shows us about the state's efforts to reign in the coronavirus spread. Plus, we speak with students and a teacher at Fayetteville Virtual Academy to discuss how an intentional virtual school environment differs from the virtual teaching models schools have deployed during the pandemic. And, we speak with an associate professor of landscape architecture at the University of Arkansas about his upcoming seminar that focuses on creating more sustainable cities.