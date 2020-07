The 100 Families Initiative, a program of Restore Hope, recently received a $1.67 million grant from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to expand its services in Sebastian County and to create collective impact initiatives in Crawford, Pulaski and White Counties. 100 Families provides wrap around services through a collaborative network of nonprofits and agencies with the goal of keep children out of foster care. The grant will be administered through the United Way of Fort Smith Area.