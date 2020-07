A statewide mandate ordered by Governor Asa Hutchinson that went into effect Monday, Â requires the wearing of face coverings in public indoor and outdoor places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The governor, however, left prioritizing enforcement of the mandate to county and city law officials to decide. We travel to Siloam Springs where the city public information officer and police chief are deploying the emergency mandate, and get comment from Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.