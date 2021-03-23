Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

By , , , & 1 hour ago

On today's show, we hear from leaders in the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations about why they're making the COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone in the general public. Plus, we head to Centerton where birding experts are opposing a real estate and golf development because migratory and native birds rely on a constructed wetland nearby. And, we find out how a team of University of Arkansas educators plans to use a grant from the National Science Foundation to get more math and science teachers into classrooms.

Related Content

Native American Tribes Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations to the Public

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Cherokee Nation

The Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations have started providing COVID-19 vaccines to the general public. While the Quapaw Nation will host free, mass vaccination clinic open to the public on Apr. 13 at Downstream Casino and Resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma.

Critical Benton County Bird Habitat at Risk Due to Development, Opponents Say

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Joe Neal

Approval for a proposed Lindsey real estate and golf development called the "Links at Centerton" was tabled after a public hearing by the Centerton Planning Commssion and Board of Zoning this week, pending review by Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, which operates the Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery close by. Birding experts oppose the project saying migratory and native birds rely on the constructed wetland. Hundreds of nearby residents also oppose the development citing traffic congestion.

U of A Grant Aims To Get More Math and Science Teachers Into Classrooms

By 1 hour ago

Finding enough qualified educators to teach science and math is a challenge across the nation. To ease the shortage, a team of University of Arkansas educators will use a $1.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation to prepare secondary math and science teachers to teach at high-need school districts.

Arkansas Lawmakers Extend Legislative Session Until End of April

By 2 hours ago

Arkansas lawmakers have extended the length of this year's Legislative Session from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30. That's the topic of this week's discussion between Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics and John Brummett, a political columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The two also talk about Gov. Asa Hutchinson's appearances on national TV in the last few weeks.

NWA Jazz Society Releases Schedule of Live Performances

By 2 hours ago

As spring arrives, venues are beginning to carefully welcome musicians back to the stage. Robert Ginsburg, who is the long-time host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF 91.3 and the executive director of the NWA Jazz Society, provides details on some of the upcoming jazz performances.