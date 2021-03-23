Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

On today's show, we hear from leaders in the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations about why they're making the COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone in the general public. Plus, we head to Centerton where birding experts are opposing a real estate and golf development because migratory and native birds rely on a constructed wetland nearby. And, we find out how a team of University of Arkansas educators plans to use a grant from the National Science Foundation to get more math and science teachers into classrooms.