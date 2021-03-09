Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

On today's show, we have a discussion about the complexities of the state's latest proposed Medicaid expansion program called ARHOME. And, we find out about Arkansas's two new varieties of wine grapes that were developed by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture following decades of breeding and research. Plus, we learn about proposed legislation that would allow schools to create bilingual and dual immersion programs that supporters say benefit both English learners and native English speakers.

Lower Demand Prompts Governor To Extend COVID-19 Vaccines to Entirety of Group 1B

More Arkansans are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all categories in Phase 1B will not be able to receive a shot. That category includes workers in essential government services, grocery store and meal delivery, postal and package delivery, public transit, houses of worship and manufacturing. The governor also expanded vaccine eligibility to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who had originally been placed in Phase 1C. Food service workers, like restaurant and bar employees, remain in category 1C.

First the Private Option, Then Arkansas Works, Now State Proposes ARHOME

Courtesy / Benjamin Hardy

Arkansas Health & Opportunity for Me, or ARHOME, is the latest proposed chapter in the saga of expanded Medicaid in Arkansas. Gone are work requirements, replaced by incentives. We asked David Ramsey and Benjamin Hardy, from Arkansas Nonprofit News Network, about a recent ANNN article examining the complexities of ARHOME.

A Year Later, Reflections on the Pandemic: Christhian Saavedra

Courtesy / Christhian Saavedra

This week marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state. To commemorate the milestone, we’re speaking with Arkansans from all walks of life about their experiences and reflections 12 months into the pandemic. Today we hear from Christhian Saavedra.

U of A Division of Agriculture Releases New Varieties of Wine Grapes

Courtesy / University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture

After decades of breeding and research, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture released two new varieties of wine grapes this past year. Dazzle, a Gewurztraminer-type white wine, and Indulgence, a muscat variety, are both available for purchase by propagators now.  

Proposed Bill Would Allow Bilingual, Dual Immersion Programs in Schools

Courtesy / Springdale School District

 

House Bill 1451, which was filed by Arkansas Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, would allow schools and districts to adopt bilingual and dual immersion programs in the languages of their choosing. Arkansas is one of two states that don’t provide these types of teaching models, which Godfrey says are beneficial for English learners and native English speakers.

Watching Legislation From Near and Far

Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks John Brummett, political columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about COVID-19 relief legislation in Washington, D.C. and about Gov. Asa Hutchinson's reactions to certain bills passed by the Arkansas Legislature.

The Colgate Classroom Series Finds New Way To Deliver Performances to Students

Courtesy / Dan + Claudia Zanes

For years, the Walton Arts Center has invited students from schools across the region to education related performances. A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Colgate Classroom Series is bringing the performances to the students, virtually.