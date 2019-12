On today's show, we look back into our archives to a favorite conversation from 2019 with Dan Kennefick, associate professor of physics at the University of Arkansas, author of No Shadow of a Doubt: the 1919 Eclipse That Confirmed Einstein's Theory of Relativity. Plus, Robert Ginsburg, of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, stops by the studio to discuss the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Allstars Youth Ensemble. And, we have a roundup of all the local live music to be had before the holidays are in full swing.