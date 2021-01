It's been 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Arkansas and infections are continuing to increase at a pace of over a thousand new cases per day. While new case numbers were comparatively low on Monday and Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson warned the decrease shouldn't be mistaken for the end of the crisis. Hutchinson, who is 70, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Arkansas Department of Health earlier this week. He also provided an update on the doses received by the state. As is usually the case, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr.