More than 30 days into the new year and the rate of COVID-19 infection across the state appears to have slowed. Hospitalizations are a two-month low and active cases have dropped below 16,500 for the first time since early December, but state Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero urged Arkansans to continue taking coronavirus precautions, especially as national experts expect variants of the virus to become the dominant strain, which could lead to another surge of cases. During Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov.