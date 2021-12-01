Police arrest 3 involved in Jonesboro shooting on Griggs Ave.

Jonesboro Police say they have arrested a third person in connection to a shooting that happened last month on Griggs Avenue.
The department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the third person is a juvenile male. Police earlier in the day announced that Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro, and another juvenile male had been arrested.
JPD said officers responded to a "shots heard" call that was received at around 9 A.M. on November 21. Officers found multiple shell casings and property damage to a home, but no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KASU. To see more, visit KASU.