Police arrest 3 involved in Jonesboro shooting on Griggs Ave.

Jonesboro Police say they have arrested a third person in connection to a shooting that happened last month on Griggs Avenue.

The department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the third person is a juvenile male. Police earlier in the day announced that Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro, and another juvenile male had been arrested.



JPD said officers responded to a "shots heard" call that was received at around 9 A.M. on November 21. Officers found multiple shell casings and property damage to a home, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

