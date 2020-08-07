Prison COVID-19 Cases Lead to Highest Single-Day Increase

April 13, 2020 2:30 p.m. -- Highest Single-Day Increase in Positive COVID-19 Cases

After taking a break from daily coronavirus briefings Easter weekend, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the highest single day increase in positive COVID-19 cases Monday. He attributed it to a rise in positive cases at a federal prison facility in Forrest City and the Cummins Unit near Gould, which is a state prison. Positive cases jumped by 130 to 1,410 with 55 cases in the federal prison and 43 cases in one of the barracks at Cummins.

The governor also reported that modeling predicting the peak of the coronavirus in Arkansas has been pushed back by several days to April 29, which he said means the state is flattening the curve. Hutchinson urged residents to continue following stay-at-home recommendations. You can watch the full briefing here.