A Quieter Beale Street Emerges from the COVID Blues





Beale Street is reopening, but without two of its hallmarks—crowds and music. For now, at least.



As of Thursday evening, restaurants in the historic entertainment district can transition from curbside to dine-in services. Outdoor and live music are prohibited.



“The concept is a little complicated because the establishments are open, but Beale Street as an entertainment district is closed,” says Penelope Huston of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC). “The music won’t be pumping through the streets like you’re used to hearing [but] this might be an opportunity to enjoy a different kind of a Beale Street.”



Though the street will be blocked to traffic after 5 p.m., people cannot cluster on the sidewalk in groups of 10 or more. To discourage congregating, the district’s open-container policy is temporarily suspended; visitors will have to drink indoors.



Huston says the DMC’s patrol arm known as the Blue Suede Brigade will help monitor compliance.



“We think that Memphians at large have been really respectful of all the public safety guidelines," she says. "We don’t assume this will be any different.”