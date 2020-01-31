Raven Cook of Reflections in Black featured on NWA Alive

Raven Cook, host of the weekly Reflections in Black, a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large exploring the legacy of black Americans, is the focus of NWA Alive's video feature this week. An Associate Museum Educator for Outreach and Community Tours for Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Raven is also a the creator of Foundations: Black History Educational Programming. Watch the video to see how Raven brings her passion for history and telling the stories of Black Americans who made an impact here and around the globe to Reflections in Black each week.