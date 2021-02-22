Rediscovering the Origins of Ozarka Water in Eureka Springs

Ozarka Natural Spring Water, today packaged in Texas, originated in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Founded in 1889, Eureka Springs was a popular Victorian-era health resort known for its pure mineral springs. The popular spring water was also bottled and shipped across the country, branded as Ozarka Water in 1905. Decades later, a California bottler purchased the Ozarka water brand, moving the bottling works out of state. The rediscovery of a remote long-lost Ozarka spring this winter and publication of a new Encyclopedia of Arkansas article on Ozarka Water is bringing its origins to light.