Rediscovering the Origins of Ozarka Water in Eureka Springs

  • This remote Ozarka spring source was recently rediscovered in a deep hollow northeast of Eureka Springs.
    J. Froelich / KUAF
  • The original Ozarka Water label designed by Eureka Springs Water Company, 1905.
    Courtesy / Glenna Booth
  • Susan Hopkins, a resident of Carroll County, rediscovered a remote Ozarka Spring, one of three, northeast of Eureka Springs on land owned by the Elna M. Smith Foundation.
    J. Froelich / KUAF
  • This popular “Ozarka Girl” advertisement, dated 1907, promoted Ozarka bottled water.
    Courtesy / Glenna Booth
  • Jacqueline Froelich recording Mystic Springs in Eureka Springs for her springs biophany series, circa 2010.
    Courtesy / Chris Fisher

Ozarka Natural Spring Water, today packaged in Texas, originated in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Founded in 1889, Eureka Springs was a popular Victorian-era health resort known for its pure mineral springs. The popular spring water was also bottled and shipped across the country, branded as Ozarka Water in 1905. Decades later, a California bottler purchased the Ozarka water brand, moving the bottling works out of state. The rediscovery of a remote long-lost Ozarka spring this winter and publication of a new Encyclopedia of Arkansas article on Ozarka Water is bringing its origins to light. 

