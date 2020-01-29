Reflections in Black: Coretta Scott King

John Walker was born in Hope, Ark. in 1937. After receiving his law degree from Yale in 1964, he was admitted to the Arkansas Bar Association the same year and opened his own practice by 1965. Walker opened one of the first three racially integrated law firms in the South, and it filed the first lawsuit in the nation on the harmful effects of racially segregated schools in the state. He was later elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2010 and served four terms as representative of District 34. This is his story.