Reflections in Black: David Levering Lewis

By & 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy / BlackPast

Born in Little Rock, Ark. in May 1936, historian David Levering Lewis paved the way for in-depth considerations of figures such as W.E.B. Du Bois and African American men and women of the early 20th century. Despite having educators for parents, Lewis didn't learn to read until he was about six years old. After his father was as a witness in a NAACP case to ensure equal pay in the South, his family moved to Ohio. Lewis attended Fisk University where he learned from some of the pioneers of English, history and art. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1956, received his master's degree from Columbia University in 1959, and attained his doctorate from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1962. Lewis served in the U.S. Army before becoming a professor at schools such as Howard, Cornell, Notre Dame, Harvard and the University of California at San Diego. In 1985, Lewis became the Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of History at Rutgers University. He later accepted a professorship at New York University. Lewis has also won two Pulitzer prizes for his writing about the life of W.E.B. Du Bois.

Reflections in Black: Samella Lewis

By & Apr 29, 2020
courtesy / Samella Lewis Gallery on Facebook

Born in New Orleans in February 1923, Samella Lewis has spent her life creating and considering the creative spirit of African Americans. She received her bachelor's degree from Dillard University and was taught and mentored by noted sculptress Elizabeth Catlett. In 1951, Lewis became the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in Art History and Fine Arts from Ohio State University. She was a professor for 15 years at Scripps College in California and was the institution's first tenured African American professor.

Reflections in Black: David Driskell

By & Apr 22, 2020
Courtesy / University of Maryland

Born in Eatonton, Ga. in 1931, David Driskell began his education in North Carolina public schools, attained his bachelor's degree from Howard University, and received his master's from Catholic University of America in 1962. In 1976, Driskell curated the exhibit Two Centuries of Black American Art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art , which showcased the historical artistic contributions of Black artists from 1750 to 1950.

Reflections in Black: Madam C.J. Walker

By & Mar 18, 2020
Courtesy / Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of American History

Born in December of 1867 in Delta, La., Sarah Breedlove knew adversity. Her parents, formerly enslaved persons, died when she was seven years old. She eventually moved to Denver and began working for Annie Turnbow Malone, selling products for the Turnbow company. When she decided to start her own hair care company called Wonderful Hair Grower, she took the professional name Madam C.J. Walker. Walker created a chain of beauty salons in major U.S. cities, South America and the Carribbean.

Reflections in Black: Annie Turnbo Malone

By Mar 11, 2020
Courtesy / The State Historical Society of Missouri, Manuscript Collection-St. Louis

Born in Metropolis, Ill. on Aug. 9, 1869 to former slaves, Annie Turnbo never finished high school, but she found her niche in cosmetology. By age 20, Turnbo was already marketing her first line of hair care products. After moving to St. Louis, Mo., she trademarked her brand PORO. Turnbo would become one of the wealthiest women in the nation and eventually opened a factory and beauty school. Her company grew to employ and house 175 people. Turnbo spent her final days in Chicago where she died in 1957.

Reflections in Black: Garrett Morgan Sr.

By Mar 4, 2020
Courtesy / Biography.com

Garrett Morgan Sr. was born around 1875 or 1877 in Paris, Ky. He left his home at the age of 14 to move to Cincinnati, Ohio, then later to Cleveland where he worked as a mechanic and preformed sewing machine repair. Morgan’s experience with sewing machines would eventually help him establish his first business, a sewing machine sales and repair shop known as the Morgan Skirt Factory. In 1913, Morgan would open a second business, the G.A. Morgan Hair Refining Company. He also obtained a patent for the Morgan Safety Hood in 1914.