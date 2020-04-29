Related Programs: 
Reflections in Black: Samella Lewis

Born in New Orleans in February 1923, Samella Lewis has spent her life creating and considering the creative spirit of African Americans. She received her bachelor's degree from Dillard University and was taught and mentored by noted sculptress Elizabeth Catlett. In 1951, Lewis became the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in Art History and Fine Arts from Ohio State University. She was a professor for 15 years at Scripps College in California and was the institution's first tenured African American professor. In 1976, she created a journal called The International Review of African American Art and helped found the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles County, Calif.. Throughout her life, Lewis has been honored by many organizations and is known as the godmother of African American art.

Reflections in Black: David Driskell

By & Apr 22, 2020
Born in Eatonton, Ga. in 1931, David Driskell began his education in North Carolina public schools, attained his bachelor's degree from Howard University, and received his master's from Catholic University of America in 1962. In 1976, Driskell curated the exhibit Two Centuries of Black American Art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art , which showcased the historical artistic contributions of Black artists from 1750 to 1950.

Reflections in Black: Madam C.J. Walker

By & Mar 18, 2020
Born in December of 1867 in Delta, La., Sarah Breedlove knew adversity. Her parents, formerly enslaved persons, died when she was seven years old. She eventually moved to Denver and began working for Annie Turnbow Malone, selling products for the Turnbow company. When she decided to start her own hair care company called Wonderful Hair Grower, she took the professional name Madam C.J. Walker. Walker created a chain of beauty salons in major U.S. cities, South America and the Carribbean.

Reflections in Black: Annie Turnbo Malone

By Mar 11, 2020
Born in Metropolis, Ill. on Aug. 9, 1869 to former slaves, Annie Turnbo never finished high school, but she found her niche in cosmetology. By age 20, Turnbo was already marketing her first line of hair care products. After moving to St. Louis, Mo., she trademarked her brand PORO. Turnbo would become one of the wealthiest women in the nation and eventually opened a factory and beauty school. Her company grew to employ and house 175 people. Turnbo spent her final days in Chicago where she died in 1957.

Reflections in Black: Garrett Morgan Sr.

By Mar 4, 2020
Garrett Morgan Sr. was born around 1875 or 1877 in Paris, Ky. He left his home at the age of 14 to move to Cincinnati, Ohio, then later to Cleveland where he worked as a mechanic and preformed sewing machine repair. Morgan’s experience with sewing machines would eventually help him establish his first business, a sewing machine sales and repair shop known as the Morgan Skirt Factory. In 1913, Morgan would open a second business, the G.A. Morgan Hair Refining Company. He also obtained a patent for the Morgan Safety Hood in 1914.

Reflections in Black: Alfonso Schomburg

By Feb 12, 2020
Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1873, Alfonso Schomburg was inspired by Latin revolutionaries and wanted to join the movement to ensure human rights for his people. He moved to New York City where he became an advocate for Puerto Rico's independence from Spain. After the disbanding of the revolutionary parties, Schomburg devoted his time to studying and recording American history in the south. Later, Schomburg would go on to found a historical society for African American research and worked to collect and create space to tell the story of black America.