RefleXions Episode Three: The Social Impact of the Arts

Part 1 of RefleXions Music Series podcast, Episode 3

Part 2 of RefleXions Music Series podcast, Episode 3

WARNING - Acts of war and violence are described in detail in this episode.

In the third episode of our RefleXions Music Series podcast, we speak with three distinguished teachers, artists and activists about the social impact of the arts, especially in peacebuilding, reconcilation and healing.

Along with our hosts, Dr. Lia Uribe, Associate Chair at the University of Arkansas Department of Music, and Leigh Wood, General Manager of KUAF, we're joined with Erika Almenara from the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Arkansas; and Rogelio Garcia Contreras, a Clinical Faculty member in social innovation and social entrepreneurship at the Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Venture Innovation Department of the Sam M. Walton College of Business of the University of Arkansas and Director of Social Innovation at Arkansas Global Changemakers.

Our guests are -

Luis Restrepo, University Professor and Director Comparative Literature & Cultural Studies, University of Arkansas and member of the Scholars at Risk Committee

Ana Baer, Video-choreographer, Professor of Dance at Texas State University

Cesar Lopez, Musician, Composer, activist, UN Non-Violence Messenger and Amnesty International Emissary of Consciousness, and creator of the Escopetarra

More information and where to view works mentioned in this episode -

Watch this short video to see Cesar describe more about the Escopetarra and how it was created.

Watch videos of Ana Baer's works, La Muejeres de Juarez and Being Together.

Read Susan Sontag's piece, Regarding the Pain of Others.

Learn more about Doris Salcedo, creator of 1550 Chairs Stacked Between Two City Buildings, and her work.

Read The Frames of War: Who is Grievable? by Judith Butler.

RefleXions Music Series, a project funded by the University of Arkansas Chancellor's Grant for the Humanities and Performing Arts Initiative, has partnered with KUAF 91.3 to produce the RefleXions Podcast, which is co-hosted by Leigh Wood, KUAF's General Manager and U of A Music Professor Lia Uribe, who is also the host of Sound Perimeter. This podcast is made possible because of a grant from The Women's Giving Circle at the University of Arkansas.