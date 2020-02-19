



Our relationship with money is one of the more complicated things in our lives.

The lyrics for Chris Jansen’s song remind us that money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy me a boat and a truck to pull it.

The problem is that it is all too easy to spend much of our lives focused on getting the money we need for the ??. It leads to money becoming an idol. Frederick Buechner reminds us that idolatry is the product of ascribing absolute value to things of relative worth.

When the stock market goes up 30% in one year, it becomes easy to forget the limits of money. But being so focused on money is one of the unhealthiest practices? I see on a daily basis. It leads to so much sorrow.

The more you think about money, the less you understand it. It is elusive in so many ways.

Just remember that the issue is not money, but its relative worth. The Bible tells us that the love of money is the root of all evil. Our love should be directed at the things that give everlasting joy. The limitations of money are that it can never do this.

This is Scott Morris for Church Health.

