At Residents' Urging, Washington County JPs Discuss Future of CARES Act Dollars

After several weeks of urging the Washington County Quorum Court to act on a $4.5 million reimbursement from the federal government, the justices of the peace brought up the matter in Tuesday's Finance and Budget Committee meeting. Opinions about the future of the money fell largely along party lines with the Republican JPs in support of keeping it in reserves since there's no clear end of the pandemic in sight and the Democrats in support of using at least a portion of the funds for rental assistance or other pandemic-related aid for residents.