Samaritan Community Center Shares the Positive Impact Provided through Dental Clinic

Jennifer Turner from the Samaritan Community Center expresses need to fill vacant positions of volunteer dentist and oral surgeons.

Pete Hartman wraps up the final segment in the Samaritan Community Center series with Jennifer Turner, reminding community members of the critical need for volunteer dentist and oral surgeons. In this segment, Jennifer Turner shares the personal story of an individual postively impacted by the services provided by the Samaritan Dental Clinic.

