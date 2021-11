Jennifer Turner, the Director of Health and Social Services at Samaritan Community Center, discusses the Samaritan Dental Clinic.

Pete Hartman interviews Jennifer Turner regarding Samartian Dental which provides dental services for the uninsured and those living within the poverty line. Jennifer Turner who is the Director of Health and Social Services at the Samaritan Community Center discusses the need for a replacement dentist as well as the opportunity for providers to partner with the Samaritan Community Center.