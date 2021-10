Faith in Action which serves the Washington and Benton County homebound seniors promotes Savor 'the extra' Flavor Fundraiser

Director of Outreach Services at Washington Regional, Jason Kelly discusses Faith in Action's Fundraiser Savor 'the extra' Flavor with Pete Hartman. Jason Kelly describes the function of the Faith in Action program as well as what the Savor 'the extra' Flavor event will consist of. Registration and information about the event can be found on the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FIAnwa/ or https://www.facebook.com/FIAnwa/