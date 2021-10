Biomedical Engineering students Isabelle Powers and Heather Maloney discuss their research study regarding Arkansans living in rural areas and why some individuals do not seek healthcare until it is too late. Within this study, Isabelle Powers and Heather Maloney are currently conducting a survey that you can participate in by scanning the QR code on the flyer provided. The survey can also be accessed at https://uark.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2lYGhB9tbtmeJrU