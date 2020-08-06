Secretary of Health Delivers Coronavirus Briefing While Governor Is in D.C.

Arkansas's cumulative cases of COVID-19 surpassed 47,000 with an additional 735 new cases reported in the last 24-hour monitoring period. Of those, 691 are in the community and 44 are in correctional facilities. Pulaski County recorded the most new cases with 73. Sebastian County had 62 new cases, Benton County had 24 and Washington County wasn't on today's list, which only included counties with 20 or more cases. There were also seven more deaths bringing that total to 515. Today's briefing was led by Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero while Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Washington, D.C. for a Council of Governors meeting. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's medical director for immunizations, also spoke today about the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu, especially this year. Vaccinations should become available next month. To watch the full briefing, click here.