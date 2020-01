This week, impeachment proceedings against President Trump will ramp up in the Senate.

Member Station KUAR's Michael Hibblen spoke with Senator John Boozman (R-AR)---one of the 100 members who will decide the case.

You can get the latest from NPR’s coverage of the proceedings at 91.9 FM and online here.

KUAR is a content partner of KASU based in Little Rock. Read more news from central Arkansas here.