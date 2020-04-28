Shelby County Has a Plan But No Start Date for Rebooting Local Economy









Listen to an audio version of the story.

Leaders in one of Tennessee’s largest metropolitan areas agreed on Monday that easing local stay-at-home restrictions requires unified action as they rolled out a collective plan for reopening businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



All eight mayors of Shelby County have rallied around what's known as the “Back to Business” framework, which is designed to phase back in economic activity without undermining efforts to curb the spread of COVID infections.







While officials are positioning the county to join other parts of the state which began allowing restaurants and retailers on Monday to resume limited operations under a separate directive from the governor, the local reopening blueprint does not have a start date.

“As we move forward, I want to stress that our approach will be data driven and not date driven,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland at a briefing surrounded by County Mayor Lee Harris, as well as leaders from Arlington, Barlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.



“We will not advance from one phase to the next until all the data points are telling us—and the doctors verify—that it’s safe for us to do so,” Strickland added.



Phase one, for example, could start after a two-week decline in the growth rate of cases.



If that happens, restaurants and retailers could open with restrictions on occupancy (50 percent capacity) and enhanced social distancing measures. Employees will be required to wear masks.



Hospitals could also reinstate elective surgeries and gyms and libraries could open back up at 25 percent capacity.



Though officials have pointed to a recent 10-day downward trend in the growth rate of cases as a positive sign, a spike in cases over the past few days requires further analysis, says Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter.



“We’re looking more closely at the data,” she said, while adding that it likely reflects an recent expansion of testing for targeted populations such as at nursing homes and correctional facilities.



Several other factors will influence the decision to reopen, including the number of hospitalizations and the Health Department's capacity to contract trace the spread of the virus.



The county also still hasn’t reached a goal of testing 2,000 individuals per day.



“The other thing that’s really critical in our community is to get adequate [testing] representation from the diversity of our community, that’s both geographically and demographically,” Haushalter said.



New testing sites, she said, are planned for Bartlett and South Memphis.



Shelby County’s seven municipalities essentially issued simultaneous stay-at-home orders in late March. At the time, Mayor Harris said the effort had to be collaborative so people wouldn’t travel to areas where restaurants and stores were still open.



Local officials also say they are closely monitoring neighboring counties as they forge ahead with their own loosening of restrictions .

