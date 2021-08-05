The Show Goes On

Despite some cancellations and alterations, there are still opportunities to catch live music this weekend with several outdoor and some indoor concerts from which to choose.
Thur Aug 5
- Jake Hertzog Trio at Walmart Museum (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Seven to Eleven at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri, Aug 6
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors, Lonesome Narrows at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Kalyn Fay w/ Honey Collective, The Chris Combs Trio at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- TJ Scarlett at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Dave Bright Band at The HUB Bike Lounge (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- The Royale at Railyard Live (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Skye Pollard at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Josephines at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
Sat Aug 7
- The Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Monk is King, TryMore MOJO, Doctor Junior at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Lady A at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $40.00, 7 p.m.
- The Cate Brothers at Railyard Live (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna Melnicki and Tony Alvarez at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee and Harley Clark at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 6 p.m.
Sun Aug 8
- Rocket Coma, Ghost Cities at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Candlebox at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
- Matt Smith Group at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
Tue Aug 10
- Lost Dog Street Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $17 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- The Black Crowes at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - lawn seats start at $40, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Wed Aug 11
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Black Apple Hard Cider (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Thur Aug 12
- Sierra Carson, Ashtyn Barbaree, Bree Ogden at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.