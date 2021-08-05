Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

The Show Goes On

By 56 minutes ago

Despite some cancellations and alterations, there are still opportunities to catch live music this weekend with several outdoor and some indoor concerts from which to choose.

Thur Aug 5

  • Jake Hertzog Trio at Walmart Museum (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
  • The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Whiskey Menders at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Seven to Eleven at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri, Aug 6

Sat Aug 7

Sun Aug 8

  • Rocket Coma, Ghost Cities at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
  • J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Cody Nielsen at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
  • Candlebox at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
  • Matt Smith Group at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.

Tue Aug 10

Wed Aug 11

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Ashtyn Barbaree at Black Apple Hard Cider (Springdale) - 7 p.m.

Thur Aug 12

