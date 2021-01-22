Sign-Up for Second Doses of COVID Vaccine to Begin Next Week









Starting 8 a.m. Monday, the Shelby County Health Department will begin booking appointments for people in need of their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who received an initial shot between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3 can sign up online at that time.







The health department did not disclose the location site for the vaccinations, which are set to begin Wednesday. On Friday afternoon, the department released a statement saying to check www.shelby.community on Monday for more information.







Those who signed up for a text notification should be contacted on Monday as well, the department said.







Appointments for those without Internet access can be made by calling 901-222-SHOT (7468) also on Monday morning.







As of Wednesday, roughly 26,700 in the county had received their initial dose of vaccine. Another 7,000 are fully immunized, having received both shots.





