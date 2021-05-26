Skin-Friendly Foods

With summer fast approaching, you’ve probably already picked up a new bottle of sunscreen in anticipation of sunny days at the pool or the park





ut taking good care of your skin doesn’t begin and end with sunblock! Look no further than your own pantry or garden for these nutrient-rich foods that will leave your skin looking and feeling healthy.

Salmon, avocados and walnuts are all sources of the good fats that are good for your skin. Salmon can even reduce inflammation and keep your skin moisturized.

Snack on sunflower seeds, which are rich in Vitamin E, an antioxidant for the skin.

Sweet potatoes are a great side and an excellent source of beta-carotene, which acts as a natural sunblock and may protect your skin from sun damage.

Bell peppers contain beta-carotene and Vitamin C. Vitamin C is necessary to create collagen, the structural protein that keeps the skin strong.

Broccoli while rich in vitamins and minerals also contains sulforaphane which may help prevent skin cancer and help protect your skin from sunburn.

Tomatoes are another food that contain carotenoids which protect skin from sun damage and may prevent wrinkling.

Soy contains isoflavones which have been shown to improve wrinkles, collagen, skin elasticity and skin dryness, as well as protect your skin from UV damage.

This is Sharon Moore for Church Health.