They might seem insignificant now, but some of the smallest items, like string and salt shakers, were instrumental in how civilization developed. Chaim Goodman-Strauss, a mathematics professor at the University of Arkansas, will teach an Honors College Signature Seminar about some of these items next fall. He'll deliver a free, public preview lecture Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 5:15 p.m. in Gearhart Hall on the U of A campus.