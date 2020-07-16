Sound Perimeter: The Blue in Music

We dip into our archives to bring you a pair of singalongs from the 2019 and 2018 installments of the Fayetteville Roots Festival. First, Rhiannon Giddens, Darrell Scott and the Honey Dewdrops bring us "Light in the Valley," followed by a rendition of "This Land is Your Land" with Mary Gauthier, Jamiee Harris, Michele Gazich, Joe Purdy and Branjae.