Ozarks At Large

Sound Perimeter: The Blue in Music

By Lia Uribe

Lia Uribe explores blue in the latest "Sound Perimeter." She considers Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, Jennifer Higdon's Blue Cathedral and more.

Sound Perimeter
Music

Sound Perimeter: African American Spirituals Performed by the U of A Inspirational Chorale

By Lia Uribe Jul 9, 2020
Courtesy / University of Arkansas

On today's edition of "Sound Perimeter" with Lia Uribe, we hear a selection of African American spirituals performed by the University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale directed by Dr. Jeff Murdock. Spirituals are a type of religious folksong that is most closely associated with the enslavement of African people in America.

Sound Perimeter: Exploring a Sense of Longing

By Lia Uribe Jul 2, 2020

In this week's Sound Perimeter, Lia Uribe considers the Portuguese word "saudade." She says the word means a sense of loneliness or feeling of being incomplete; a longing for something from the past of from the future. Lia helps us explore saudade in music.

Sound Perimeter: Exploring the Lullaby

By Lia Uribe Jul 1, 2020

This week, Lia Uribe explores the lullaby, which is a song typically used to calm children to put them to sleep. We explore the style with selections from Amos Cochrane and Chucho Valdez.

Sound Perimeter: A Socially Distanced Bolero

By Lia Uribe Jun 18, 2020

Our Sound Perimeter segment with Lia Uribe is back every Thursday starting today. This week, she brings us a performance of "Bolero" by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, a socially-distanced performance and a video project. We also hear a song from the bolero genre titled "Un Poco Mas" performed by Lila Downs, who appeared in concert a The Momentary just prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singalongs for the Holiday Weekend

By Jul 3, 2020

We dip into our archives to bring you a pair of singalongs from the 2019 and 2018 installments of the Fayetteville Roots Festival. First, Rhiannon Giddens, Darrell Scott and the Honey Dewdrops bring us "Light in the Valley," followed by a rendition of "This Land is Your Land" with Mary Gauthier, Jamiee Harris, Michele Gazich, Joe Purdy and Branjae.