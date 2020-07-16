Sound Perimeter: The Blue in Music

On today's edition of "Sound Perimeter" with Lia Uribe, we hear a selection of African American spirituals performed by the University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale directed by Dr. Jeff Murdock. Spirituals are a type of religious folksong that is most closely associated with the enslavement of African people in America.
In this week's Sound Perimeter, Lia Uribe considers the Portuguese word "saudade." She says the word means a sense of loneliness or feeling of being incomplete; a longing for something from the past of from the future. Lia helps us explore saudade in music.
Our Sound Perimeter segment with Lia Uribe is back every Thursday starting today. This week, she brings us a performance of "Bolero" by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, a socially-distanced performance and a video project. We also hear a song from the bolero genre titled "Un Poco Mas" performed by Lila Downs, who appeared in concert a The Momentary just prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
We dip into our archives to bring you a pair of singalongs from the 2019 and 2018 installments of the Fayetteville Roots Festival. First, Rhiannon Giddens, Darrell Scott and the Honey Dewdrops bring us "Light in the Valley," followed by a rendition of "This Land is Your Land" with Mary Gauthier, Jamiee Harris, Michele Gazich, Joe Purdy and Branjae.