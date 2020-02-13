Sound Perimeter: Brass Week at the University of Arkansas

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says two concerts at the University of Arkansas will shine a spotlight on brass instruments this week .
Thursday, Feb. 13
Septura Brass Septet at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $5-$10, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Guest Artist Concert: Rie Kaizuka, euphonium at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
MacRae Voice Studio Recital at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Hertzog Guitar Studio Recital at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 7:30 p.m.