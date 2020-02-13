Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Sound Perimeter: Brass Week at the University of Arkansas

By 3 minutes ago

Credit Sound Perimeter

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says two concerts at the University of Arkansas will shine a spotlight on brass instruments this week .

Thursday, Feb. 13

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sunday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Tags: 
University of Arkansas Department of Music
chamber music

Related Content

Concerts Highlight Faculty, Unique Trio

By Jan 23, 2020

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says this week the University of Arkansas Department of Music is hosting a Faculty Showcase concert and a Brass and Ivory Trio concert.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Friday, Jan. 24

Artists in Residence Champion Music Education & New Music via Brass

By Katy Henriksen Jul 15, 2016

The Axiom Brass Quintet is in residence with the University of Arkansas Music camp this summer. In addition to championing music education, they also champion 21st century classical. Dorival Puccini and Kris Hammond, of Axiom Brass, stop in to the KUAF studio to tell me more. Listen to their entire interview here and catch their free concert Monday night.

Intimate Brass: An In-Studio Session with Axiom Brass Quintet

By Jul 17, 2017

Axiom Brass, a Chicago-based quintet, is on a mission to redefine chamber music for their instrument family and, as a result, the entire genre.

"People don't usually realize the more intimate side of brass playing," explains Kevin Harrison, tuba player for the quintet. "That's the approach we take. We play music and we share and talk about our experiences with that the pieces we play with our audiences to create that intimate connection."