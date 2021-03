On this week's Sound Perimeter, we take a listen to some of Lia Uribe's favorite pieces of music. Uribe is a music professor at the University of Arkansas. We listen to Nina Simone's rendition of George Gershwin's "I loves you Porgy," Astor Piazzolla's "Adios Nonino," and Lara Downes' rendition of Florence Price's "Some of These Days."