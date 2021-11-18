Related Programs: 
Ozarks At Large
Sound Perimeter

Sound Perimeter: Train of Thought

By & Lia Uribe 2 hours ago
  • Composer Jennifer Jolley
    Composer Jennifer Jolley
    Courtesy / Elizabeth Glenn Photography

This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe has trains on the brain. We hear compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Jennifer Jolley and Heitor Villa Lobos.

Jennifer Jolley will be in residence this month at the U of A. She, and her compositions, will be a focal point of a concert by the university's Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. The concert is open to the public, but registration is required. You can find more information here.

